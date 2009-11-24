Dyconex appoints new VP Finance

Switzerland-based PCB manufacturer Dyconex has appointed Axel Weiss as Vice President Finance and as a new member of the executive board.

Axel Weiss holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Cooperative Education in Lörrach and successfully completed additional education in the field of Controlling. He has been working for various Swiss listed companies holding key positions in finance and corporate controlling and possesses over 20 years of relevant experience.



Axel Weiss will focus on the overall control of the financial function, which includes financial accounting, purchasing, insurances, controlling and the implementation of the enterprise software SAP.