FLEX 20 laminates no longer available

Due to the insolvency of Dielektra-Lamitec, FLEX 20 laminates are no longer available.

Customers approached TMT regarding this product and, in only eight weeks, the R&D group of Ventec Electronics Suzhou Co. Ltd, developed an epoxy based semi-flex product called VT-42F, which has similar performance characteristics to the Flex 20 product.



The material has been brought to market after qualification by three former Flex 20 laminate users. The users are very happy with the technical performance of VT-42F and can continue to offer the semi-flex technology to their customers.



From December 2009, TMT will hold inventory of the common material types, in 18 x 24 panel format, at their Kirchheimbolanden/Germany facility. Sheets of 37 x 49 and 43 x 49 will be available from January 2010 onwards. In addition to the VT-42F semi-flex material, TMT carries inventories of VT-45LF high-Tg, low-flow pre preg for flex-rigid applications and VT-4A1 and VT-4A2 IMS/thermally conductive materials which are typically used in LED and DC power conversion applications.



