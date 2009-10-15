TT electronics names Managing Director for IMS’ UK facilities

TT electronics IMS has appointed Gary Allen to Managing Director for its manufacturing facilities in Rogerstone, South Wales and Aylesbury, England.

Mr. Allen will be responsible for overseeing the site’s daily operations while designing and executing regional sales strategies across Europe. Mr. Allen possesses more than 23 years experience in management and business development, including over 18 years with Thales Avionics (UK). Prior to joining TT electronics, Mr. Allen served as Sales & Commercial Director for Surface Technology, managing external sales, marketing and off-shore procurement strategies.



The appointment of Mr. Allen fills a key strategic role in the company's current global business plan. In 2008, the company announced the formation of its integrated manufacturing services division, uniting the strengths of five electronic manufacturing services businesses strategically located around the world to service its growing worldwide customer base.



"We are pleased to announce Mr. Allen's appointment”, John Molloy, Divisional Chief Executive for TT electronics integrated manufacturing services, commented. “His knowledge and understanding of the electronic manufacturing services industry will enhance our current business model and maximize the value of our global footprint. His addition to our company is evidence of our continued commitment to attracting outstanding talent as we build for the future."