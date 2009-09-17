New pick-and-placesystem from Manncorp

Manncorp's new mid-range MC-385 pick-and-placeto be introduced at SMTAI.

The new dual-head MC-385, Manncorp’s latest addition to its MC Series of pick-and-place systems is expected to be premiered at SMTA International in San Diego.



“This machine has raised the bar significantly for mid-volume pick-and-place systems,” claims CEO Henry Mann. “An IPC-rated speed of up to 5,500 cph, plus expandability and compatibility features allow the MC-385 to be called on for almost any high-mix, mid-volume assembly application – from product development to full manufacturing.”



The machine’s increased speed is attributed to its latest Cognex flying vision and stationary bottom vision – the latter providing instantaneous imaging of the undersides of components. Previously, BGAs, µBGAs, QFPs to 12 mils and flip chips were detoured to a fixed bottom camera, necessitating extra head travel to process these devices. Traditional bottom vision is used for oversized components to 100mm x 50mm. Chip placement capability includes 0201s and flip chips, while AC motor and linear encoder combined with vision, ensure a placement accuracy of ± .03mm (± .001”).



In its inline configuration, 64 smart tape feeders can be accommodated, while up to 128 feeders are installable in the batch mode. The system features high-precision ball-screw X-Y drive and closed-loop servo control with linear encoding.