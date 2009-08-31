Electronics Production | August 31, 2009
Foxconn with 34% Y-o-Y decrease in turnover for 1H/2009
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2009, the Group recorded a 33.99% year-on-year decrease in consolidated turnover of US$ 3,162 million (2008: US$ 4,790 million).
Loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company was US$19 million compare to a profit of US$142 million for the same period last year. Basic earnings per share for the period was a loss of US0.26 cents.
With global handset shipment reduced from 610 millions units in first six months of 2008 to 520 millions units in first six months of 2009, global handset industry continues to face challenging environment during the first six months of 2009. On top of the continual market share shifts among global OEM brands witnessed since 2007, the industry remains besieged by global markets uncertainties resulting from Sub-prime crisis. The volatile market conditions and changing operating environment has created challenges for all players in the handset supply chain. As the result, the Company has seen lower demand and pricing for the products due to the global economic downturn.
In 2009, the global handset market and global economy could remain volatile. Considering the market environment and demand condition, higher value products’ contribution, new customers’ penetration and capacity rationalization remain challenging for the management. At the same time, due to the dramatic differences in asset valuation, thus, goodwill impairment had also been main reason for the loss resulted in first six months of the Company.
Outlook
Looking forward, the macro uncertainty originated from the Sub-prime crisis continues to cloud transparency. We believe the ability to broaden value-added offerings will be the key to industry competitiveness. We remain hopeful in further market share growing opportunity for 2009 and beyond.
Employees
As at 30 June 2009, the Group had a total of 115,250 (2008: 108,237) employees. Total staff costs incurred during the period of six months ended 30 June 2009 amounted to US$234 million (2008: US$301 million).
With global handset shipment reduced from 610 millions units in first six months of 2008 to 520 millions units in first six months of 2009, global handset industry continues to face challenging environment during the first six months of 2009. On top of the continual market share shifts among global OEM brands witnessed since 2007, the industry remains besieged by global markets uncertainties resulting from Sub-prime crisis. The volatile market conditions and changing operating environment has created challenges for all players in the handset supply chain. As the result, the Company has seen lower demand and pricing for the products due to the global economic downturn.
In 2009, the global handset market and global economy could remain volatile. Considering the market environment and demand condition, higher value products’ contribution, new customers’ penetration and capacity rationalization remain challenging for the management. At the same time, due to the dramatic differences in asset valuation, thus, goodwill impairment had also been main reason for the loss resulted in first six months of the Company.
Outlook
Looking forward, the macro uncertainty originated from the Sub-prime crisis continues to cloud transparency. We believe the ability to broaden value-added offerings will be the key to industry competitiveness. We remain hopeful in further market share growing opportunity for 2009 and beyond.
Employees
As at 30 June 2009, the Group had a total of 115,250 (2008: 108,237) employees. Total staff costs incurred during the period of six months ended 30 June 2009 amounted to US$234 million (2008: US$301 million).
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments