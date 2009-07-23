Celestica to lay off 300 in Spain

The management of Celestica's facility in La Pobla de Vallbona plans to lay off 300 staff in an effort to keep the operations going.

As evertiq reported earlier, the EMS-provider is looking at alternative options for the manufacturing facility in Valencia. 300 employees - out of the current 580 - are to be laid off. In addition, a 15% reduction on salaries and wages as well as a 3-year pay freeze is proposed.



These measures are an attempt to keep the facility open. It is also rumoured that the company intends to sell or rent out parts of the facility in La Pobla de Vallbona, as evertiq reported earlier.