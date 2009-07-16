PCB | July 16, 2009
April 2009: German PCB market continues to decline
The turnover of German PCB manufacturers in April was 46% lower than the exceptionally good figure for April 2008, reports the German Association of the PCB Industry and the ZVEI Association Electronic Components and Systems.
In comparison to the overall very good first four months of last year, April 2009 revenue was 39% lower. Compared to the last ten years, April figures only reached to 2/3 of that of a normal month.
Order intake decreased by 58% compared to the same month last year. New orders per day stood at approximately half of the usual order intake. Moreover, orders are not only being postponed, but companies started to canel orders entirely.
The book-to-bill ratio reached - due to low turnover and order intake - a value of 0.81.
The number of employees declined further as adjustments in personnel are taking effect. The number of employees is the lowest in over 10 years. Compared to last year (April figure) 18% of the jobs were lost.
