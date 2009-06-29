PCB | June 29, 2009
PCB industry: free fall stopped?
“The industry is now believed to have either bottomed out or is close to doing so”, stated Walt Custer at this year’s EIPC Summer Conference. As an expample he stated that the UK’s industry saw a negative growth of 12.3% for 2008, while Europe went down around 20%.
He stated that there were a number of indices that would suggest the worst had probably been passed. Now it seems that inventory levels across the electronics industry (and inventory relative to sales, were now increasing again. In Europe, medical and military electronics were virtually the only sectors currently showing growth. The electronics industry had been especially hard hit by the large drop in automobile manufacturing, which could not be compensated elsewhere (such as with a significant growth in netbook production).
The total PCB production in 2008 was valued at around $49 billion; Nippon Mektron being the largest manufacturer worldwide. Europe now has an estimated 240 PCB manufacturers – the largest proportion of which was located in Germany (with 38% of the European production). Austria based AT&S was the largest European PCB manufacturer in 2008.
Michael Weinhold added that the European PCB production had continued to decline in value – to below half the value of 2000. A map of China – indicating the locations of PCB manufacturers – showed an estimated 1000 companies in Southern China; and an estimated 3000 manufacturers across the entire country.
The total PCB production in 2008 was valued at around $49 billion; Nippon Mektron being the largest manufacturer worldwide. Europe now has an estimated 240 PCB manufacturers – the largest proportion of which was located in Germany (with 38% of the European production). Austria based AT&S was the largest European PCB manufacturer in 2008.
Michael Weinhold added that the European PCB production had continued to decline in value – to below half the value of 2000. A map of China – indicating the locations of PCB manufacturers – showed an estimated 1000 companies in Southern China; and an estimated 3000 manufacturers across the entire country.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments