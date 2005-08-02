Viscom announces new positions

German based Automated Optical and X-ray Inspection specialist, Viscom AG, has appointed Dr. Udo E. Frank as Head of it's X-Ray Application Center. Norbert Meuser has been appointed new Managing Director of Viscom Machine Vision Pte Ltd.

Viscom has appointed the internationally-experienced and recognized X-ray expert Dr. Udo E. Frank as head of the Application XP. This is Viscom´s reaction to the strong growth in demand for the automated AXI and AOI/AXI combo-systems.



Norbert Meuser will take over the wheel of the Viscom branch office in Singapore. With his years of experience in industrial projects throughout the Asia-Pacific region, he will be able to increase Viscom´s Asian market presence.