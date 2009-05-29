Rehm in agreement with Altus Group

Altus Group will now handle the distribution of Rehm’s diverse line of soldering products in the United Kingdom and Ireland

Andreas Brockt VP Sales Europe for Rehm Thermal Systems commented, "This is a strategically important step for our global distribution structure. The management and staff at Altus have deep, established relationships with these markets and their business model aligns closely with that of Rehm Thermal Systems. This is the perfect time to add a proven, value-add support organization as we introduce numerous new leading edge products to the market place. Rehm Thermal Systems historically has been a technologically strong company and to have a partner with such complementary skills provides a great foundation for a strong future,”