Long-lasting solar cells<br> developed by Danish scientists

According to technologyreview Danish scientists announced on Friday that they have developed a new type of plastic solar cell that would last much longer than already existing versions.

Normally plastic solar cells are very fragile and lasts only a few days but this new version could give us a breakthrough for cheaper solar power. Plastic solar cells are much cheaper than the silicon cells which normally are used in consumer products. "Our new cell has a life span of 2½ years, which must be a world record for plastic cells," said Frederik Krebs, senior scientist with the state-owned Risoe national laboratory, which presented its research Friday.