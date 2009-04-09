List: Global EMS Top 10

Manufacturing Market Insider has made a report over the 50 biggest EMS providers in the world, based on annual revenues for 2008. evertiq is presenting the Top 10 of these companies.

Manufacturing Market Insider (MMI), a newsletter specializing in the EMS (electronics manufacturing services) industry, has released its annual Top 50 list of the world's largest EMS providers. Sales of the Top 50 EMS providers for 2008 totaled $158.5 billion, a new high. Despite last year's bad economic news, Top 50 revenue grew collectively by 7.7% in 2008.



MMI Top 50 providers were ranked based on 2008 sales in U.S. dollars. In order, the top ten were:



TOP 10 list 2008



1. Hon Hai (Foxconn)

2. Flextronics

3. Jabil Circuit

4. Celestica

5. Sanmina-SCI

6. Elcoteq

7. New Kinpo Group

8. Venture

9. Benchmark Electronics

10. USI (Universal Scientific Industrial)



Below you will also find the Top 10 for 2007.



TOP 10 list 2007



1. Hon Hai (Foxconn)

2. Flextronics

3. Jabil Circuit

4. Sanmina-SCI

5. Celestica

6. Elcoteq

7. Kinpo Electronics/Cal-Comp Electronics

8. Benchmark Electronics

9. Venture

10. USI (Universal Scientific Industrial)