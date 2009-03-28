Electronics Production | March 28, 2009
Nokia pulls more than $5 Billion in business from Contract Manufacturers
In another blow to the beleaguered electronics contract manufacturing business, Nokia—the world’s largest mobile handset brand—announced that it has stopped using outside contract manufacturers for the assembly of its phones.
The company cited weak global demand for mobile devices as the reason it will cease employing outsourced production to Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) providers and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs). “Amid the global economic recession and slowing sales of mobile handsets, Nokia in recent months had begun the process of shifting some of its assembly operations away from contract manufacturers and back inside the company,” said Adam Pick, principal analyst for EMS/ODM at iSuppli. “However, this announcement clearly illustrates just how severe the situation in the mobile handset market really is.”
Nokia in 2008 outsourced approximately 17% of the manufacturing volume of its mobile phone engines, which include the phone and software that enable its basic operations, to providers including Foxconn, BYD, Elcoteq and Jabil Circuit. “This doesn’t help the eroding EMS/ODM industry,” Mr Pick continued. “Nokia’s pull-back will shed more than $5 billion in revenue from electronics contract manufacturers. That most means more overcapacity, more headcount reductions and, obviously, more problems.”
iSuppli’s current forecast calls for the EMS/ODM market to contract 9.9% in 2009 to reach $270.8 billion, down from $300.7 billion in 2008. However, given Nokia’s announcement, iSuppli will downgrade its forecast for 2009 and the following years.
The attached figure presents iSuppli’s current global EMS/ODM revenue forecast.
While the announcement is bad news for the contract manufacturing and mobile handset businesses, it represents a positive commentary on Nokia’s capability to adjust to changing market circumstances. “Nokia is an operational juggernaut with leading procurement and supply chain techniques,” noted Jeffrey Wu, iSuppli’s senior EMS/ODM analyst. “You have to give Nokia credit for maintaining a hybrid manufacturing system that adjusts pursuant to volatile demand patterns.”
Nokia in 2008 outsourced approximately 17% of the manufacturing volume of its mobile phone engines, which include the phone and software that enable its basic operations, to providers including Foxconn, BYD, Elcoteq and Jabil Circuit. “This doesn’t help the eroding EMS/ODM industry,” Mr Pick continued. “Nokia’s pull-back will shed more than $5 billion in revenue from electronics contract manufacturers. That most means more overcapacity, more headcount reductions and, obviously, more problems.”
iSuppli’s current forecast calls for the EMS/ODM market to contract 9.9% in 2009 to reach $270.8 billion, down from $300.7 billion in 2008. However, given Nokia’s announcement, iSuppli will downgrade its forecast for 2009 and the following years.
The attached figure presents iSuppli’s current global EMS/ODM revenue forecast.
While the announcement is bad news for the contract manufacturing and mobile handset businesses, it represents a positive commentary on Nokia’s capability to adjust to changing market circumstances. “Nokia is an operational juggernaut with leading procurement and supply chain techniques,” noted Jeffrey Wu, iSuppli’s senior EMS/ODM analyst. “You have to give Nokia credit for maintaining a hybrid manufacturing system that adjusts pursuant to volatile demand patterns.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments