JJS Electronics continues to invest in UK and Czech

EMS provider JJS Electronics has recently completed the first major phase of a seven-figure investment programme that has seen the arrival of a new logistics area, new people and new equipment shared between its facilities in Lutterworth, UK and Chomutov, Czech Republic.

The large-scale investment programme began with the construction of a new office and factory layout at JJS’ UK facility. The enhanced logistics area incorporates new racking, automated handling and lifting equipment together with upgrades to the materials storage and ‘direct ship’ areas at JJS’ Central European facility in the Czech Republic.



The Lutterworth facility has also employeed Frazer Hayton and John Giddins. Joining JJS in the role of SMT & Planning Manager, Frazer will be charged with developing the company’s manufacturing systems, processes and resources. New Quality Manager John will build on Frazer’s efforts to develop JJS’ quality systems and processes.



In a further boost to the company’s resources, the JJS team has added equipment including a DEK Horizon 03i screen printer, a Mydata MYDX100 DX14 pick and place machine, two BTU Pyramaz 100A solder reflow ovens and. a Goepel Opticom Advancedline CLX4M AOI system.



“These investments are fantastic news for us and our customers and are just part of a continuing investment programme” explains Group Managing Director, John Mayes.