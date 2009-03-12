Electronics Production | March 12, 2009
EC electronics invests in new equipment
EMS provider EC electronics has installed a new Sigma AX400 screen printer in it's Basingstoke surface mount line and finishes the installation of its mezzanine floor.
Accurate control of the solder paste screen printing process is paramount for reliable surface mount PCB assembly.The solder paste screen must be lined up accurately to the PCB before it is printed. Computer control ( Sigma Print AX400 ) virtually eliminates the possibility of mis-aligned solder paste prints. Once the process variables are finalised the data is stored on line allowing fast and accurate set up for future batches. We operate screen (stainless steel) printing machines with manual and fully automatic fiducial alignment. We use SAC387 lead free solder paste with no clean flux.
After gaining planning permission in the summer of 2008 to install a mezzanine floor at it's Unit 4 UK location in Basingstoke, EC has successfully completed the project within forecasted timescales. EC’s Managing Director, Phil Simmonds comments : ‘ The successful intallation of a mezzanine floor at our Unit 4 site has allowed us to maximise the internal volume in this unit by adding another 3500 sq ft, providing a total of over 9000 sq ft of operating space for our UK factory.'
