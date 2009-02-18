SMH Technologies establish sales office in Poland

SMH Technologies has formally appointed PCB Service Sp. z o.o. based in Gdansk, as a Sales Office for Poland. For almost 10 years, PCB Service has worked in the field of test equipment and solutions for printed circuit assemblies and bare-boards.

"PCB Service is experienced and successful at selling and integrating Test equipment to major EMS and OEM companies operating in Poland," said Claudio Stefani, president & CEO of SMH. "By working with them, we look forward to expanding our customer base in the growing PCB assembly industry in Poland."



"We're excited about selling SMH Technologies' products, especially new Gang Programmer - FlashRunner Quattro, which will be released soon." said Uwe Trier, Product Manager of PCB Service. "SMH Technologies' products are an advantageous complement to our current product portfolio and offer high quality technology and economic value to our customers."