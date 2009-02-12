Juki with turnover-gain of 9.9% in 2008

After the extraordinary year of 2007, Juki Automation Systems Europe were able to manifest that result in 2008. Even though Juki had to face sinking sales figures in the last quarter of 2008, a solid gain was achieved over the whole year.

The before-tax turnover to gain ratio lies at 9.93%. Juki is especially proud of the fact that again more than 40% of the turnover were generated with new customers. So Juki can still deservedly state that they are amongst the winners of the actually highly strained capital equipment industry.To cope with the immense growth since 2003, in August 2008 Juki Germany finally moved into new premises in Nuernberg. The most important advantage is the extension of the training and technology center which helps to satisfy the continually growing customer demands. After the reconstruction phase, the Juki Germany headquarters now offer a space of more than 3.500 sqm.Increasing sales figures and the stable growth over the past years also required a step-up of the service and sales structure so that Juki hired additional people by the end of 2008. Juki is thus successfully swimming against the general current of economy.Juki Japan are also fighting under high pressure to meet all actual product requirements. Thus the current product portfolio with the High-Speed Series FX-1R / FX-3 and the FlexLine Series KE2070 / KE2080 was completed for 2009 by an Entry-Level Series of machines. The new KE2050Light and KE2060Light modules are available at a base price of only € 58.000,-. This enables Juki to offer the right machines for any requirements and for all customer segments. A major advantage is that all Juki assemblers are fully compatible with each other. Every single unit convinces with its high reliability, flexibility and of course with the well-known concept of „Lowest Cost of Ownership“.