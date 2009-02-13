© Elcoteq Electronics Production | February 13, 2009
What has changed? Top10 EMS-provider's locations in Europe
evertiq has made a list of the Top10 EMS provider’s locations in Europe, (Russia and Israel are also included in the list). However, please not that these are not all production facilities, but also offices, research centres and others. But what has changed to the list from May last year?
The EMS providers are listed after the number of facilities in Europe. With this, we excluded Kinpo Electronics/Cal-Comp Electronics from the list, as the do not have facilities and such in Europe. As before, Flextronics is dominating the list, due to the takeover of Solectron (and their facilities) in 2007.
European facilities of the major EMS-providers
Flextronics:
Austria: Althofen, Vienna
CZ: Brno, Plzen, Pardubice
Denmark: Skive
Finland: Oulu
France: St.Etienne, Montilliers,
Châteaudun, Canéjan
Germany: Böblingen,
Herrenberg, Paderborn, Tübingen
Hungary: Budapest,
EHIP, WHIP, Zalaegerszeg, Tab
Ireland: Cork, Limerick
Israel: Migdal Haemek
Italy: Milan, Treviso
Netherlands: Venray
Norway: Oslo
Poland: Łódź, Tczew
Romania: Timisoara
Sweden: Karlskrona, Linköping,
Östersund
Ukraine: Beregovo, Munkachevo
UK: Linwood, Manchester, Swindon
Jabil:
Austria: Vienna
Belgium: Hasselt
France: Brest, Meung-sur-Loire,
Kergonan
Germany: Jena
Hungary: Tiszaujvaros, Szombathely
Ireland: Dublin
Italy: Bergamo, Marcianise
Netherlands: Amsterdam, Eindhoven
Poland: Kwidzyn, Bydgoszcz
UK: Coventry, Ayr, Livingston
Ukraine: Uzhgorod
Elcoteq:
Estonia: Tallinn
Finland: Salo, Espoo
Hungary: Pécs
Luxembourg: Luxembourg
Romania: Arád Russia: St. Petersburg
Switzerland: Zug
UK: Renfrew, Glasgow
Foxconn:
CZ: Rudna, Pardubice; Kutna Hora
Denmark: Copenhagen
Finland: Helsinki
Hungary: Komarom, Szekesfehervar
Ireland: Cork
Netherlands: Roermond
Russia: St. Petersburg
UK: Renfrew, Glasgow
Sanmina-SCI:
Finland: Salo, Haukipudas
Germany: Gunzenhausen
Hungary: Tatabanya,
Szekesfehervar, Miskolc
Ireland: Fermoy
Israel: Ma’alot, Lod
Sweden: Örnsköldsvik,
Kista
UK: Port Glasgow
Celestica:
CZ: Kladno, Rajecko
Ireland: Galway
Romania: Oradea
Spain: Valencia
Switzerland: Zurich
Venture:
Hungary: Budapest
Netherlands: Amsterdam
Spain: Barcelona
Benchmark Electronics:
Ireland: Dublin
Netherlands: Amsterdam
Romania: Brasov
USI (Universal Scientific Industrial):
Netherlands: Hilversum
UK: Epsom, Greenock
