Koh Young Europe appoints Harald Eppinger as European Sales Manager

3D inspection technology leader Koh Young has appointed Harald Eppinger to the position of European Sales Manager. Mr Eppinger will be based at the new Koh Young Europe GmbH facility in Alzenau, Germany.

In making the announcement, Thorsten Niermeyer, Global Sales Director, said “Harald brings extensive experience in Inspection systems technology to his new position, in part through having served as European Sales manager for Orbotech. In his new position, Harald will strengthen Koh Young’s support of our distribution network and establish closer contact with our European customers. He will be a very valuable, experienced asset to our team.”



“The strengthening of the sales team is an important milestone in our planned growth”, Niermeyer adds, “and is very much in keeping with our dedication to ever-greater customer service and support. The European market is a key growth area for Koh Young.”



Eppinger will also be the Managing Director of German Koh Young Europe GmbH, facility located near Frankfurt, which features an equipment demonstration and sales center, plus seminar and training facilities in the same building.