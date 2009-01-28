SMT & Inspection | January 28, 2009
Koh Young Europe appoints Harald Eppinger as European Sales Manager
3D inspection technology leader Koh Young has appointed Harald Eppinger to the position of European Sales Manager. Mr Eppinger will be based at the new Koh Young Europe GmbH facility in Alzenau, Germany.
In making the announcement, Thorsten Niermeyer, Global Sales Director, said “Harald brings extensive experience in Inspection systems technology to his new position, in part through having served as European Sales manager for Orbotech. In his new position, Harald will strengthen Koh Young’s support of our distribution network and establish closer contact with our European customers. He will be a very valuable, experienced asset to our team.”
“The strengthening of the sales team is an important milestone in our planned growth”, Niermeyer adds, “and is very much in keeping with our dedication to ever-greater customer service and support. The European market is a key growth area for Koh Young.”
Eppinger will also be the Managing Director of German Koh Young Europe GmbH, facility located near Frankfurt, which features an equipment demonstration and sales center, plus seminar and training facilities in the same building.
“The strengthening of the sales team is an important milestone in our planned growth”, Niermeyer adds, “and is very much in keeping with our dedication to ever-greater customer service and support. The European market is a key growth area for Koh Young.”
Eppinger will also be the Managing Director of German Koh Young Europe GmbH, facility located near Frankfurt, which features an equipment demonstration and sales center, plus seminar and training facilities in the same building.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments