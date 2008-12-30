Electronics Production | December 30, 2008
The 10 Biggest Stories on evertiq.com in 2008
2008 was a tumble year in the electronics manufacturing supply chain. One of the biggest news stories on evertiq.com in 2008 was the locations of the top 10 EMS providers and the Foxconn lay offs. Find the ten biggest stories on evertiq.com during this year.
What is hot? Top 10 EMS providers’ locations in Europe – May 21st
evertiq has made a list from the top 10 biggest EMS provider’s locations in Europe, (including Russia and Israel).
Foxconn to lay off 100,000 – December 16th
Foxconn to lay off 100,000 employees as its export business declined substantially. This would account for about 10% of its management and 5% of its global employees.
List: All substances that are possibly included in the new RoHS-directive – March 28th
The EU-Commission has assigned a German institute to determine if more substances can be included in the upcoming revision of the directive.
Alcatel takes back some production from Flextronics, Sanmina & Celestica – November 21st
Alcatel Lucent is pulling back parts of its production from EMS-giants Flextronics, Sanmina-SCI and Celestica to produce back in-house.
Suppliers for iPhone 3G revealed, are you on the list? – June 20th
July 11th is the set date for Apple’s European launch of the new upgraded 3G iPhone. evertiq has got its hands on the complete suppliers list.
14 European companies in Top 50 EMS provider 2007 list – November 21st
Manufacturing Market Insider (MMI) has posted the annual Top 50 list of the world's largest EMS providers in 2007. Additional to that, evertiq has made some research about the European EMS providers that have made it onto the list.
What is Flextronics in Europe today? – April 07th
What is Flextronics in Europe today? Is Flextronics today what it was 5 years ago? Gary Watson, Senior Director, Strategy & Marketing, of Flextronics SBS gives his view.
Flextronics sees High Level Assembly as Europe’s future – December 02nd
evertiq talked to Mattias Lindhe, Vice President for Flextronics SBS, about future developments in the EMS-industry. The EMS-giant sees Europe’s future in High Level Assembly and is to focus on the development of its European operations, especially on Germany and the UK.
Sanmina-SCI to expand in Sweden and Germany – November 25th
evertiq was invited to interview Oliver Digel, Senior Vice President Business Development EMEA at Sanmina-SCI, at this year’s electronica fair in Munich. The 4th biggest EMS provider is looking to expand capacities in Sweden and to expand its team in Germany.
Nokia Romania to produce five mobiles per second – January 14th
Nokia will start manufacturing on February 11 at its plant in Cluj, Romania. The plant will assemble five mobile phones per second.
We are looking forward to a new and interesting new year. We would like to wish all our readers, advertisers and other friends a Happy New Year!
Your evertiq team!
Image source: Asti
Image source: Asti
