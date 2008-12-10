Optogan Oy aquired by Russian investors group

A group of Russian investors has acquired 82% of Finland based LED-company Optogan Oy. The aquisition sum was not disclosed.

The Russian ONEXIM Group, the Ural Optical and Mechanical Plant (UOMP) and the Russian Corporation of Nanotechnologies (RUSNANO) have aquired Finland-based OptoGaN to manufacture gallium nitride-based LED chips, lamps and lighting systems (investing about $34m, $22m and $11.5m, respectively).



The company used the research laboratory Micronova’s Centre for Micro and Nanotechnology in Espoo. Additional to that, Optogan also operated a pilot line and production facilities in Dortmund, Germany, reports SemicondurctorToday. The new joint venture will operate the fabrication of the epitaxial heterostructures in St Petersburg’s special economic zone. LED chip, lamp and lighting product assembly will be established in Yekaterinburg (both Russia).