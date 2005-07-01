Future appoints STMicro for Northern Europe

STMicroelectronics have extended their relationship by authorizing Future Electronics as a franchised distributor for the complete range of ST Products in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The agreement allows Future to strengthen its European offering, an increasingly important aspect for operations in the Nordic region given the industry consolidation. This makes Future as one of the fastest growing distributors in Europe.



"We are thrilled to offer the complete range of ST products in the Nordic region. This allows Future to move into the premiership of the distribution league. Now Future can concentrate on showing its service capabilities to even more customers", said, Knut Pogost, Future Electronics' Vice-President for Northern Europe,



STMicroelectronics is equally pleased to have added Future to its network of distributors in the Nordic. Anders Lindblad, ST's Distribution & Mass Market Manager Nordic, and also MD of STMicroelectronics AB, comments that, "Future Electronics was a clear choice for a distribution partner in this region due to its proven demand creation capabilities. ST is looking forward to Future further increasing our market share and expanding our customer base, particularly based on the impressive results Future has achieved in the microcontroller market segment."



Future Electronics first began operations in the Nordic region in 1997, and in the past 7 years has grown its business to $80 million.