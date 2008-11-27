OSTEC is new distributor for ESSEMTEC in Russia

Essemtec Switzerland has signed a distribution contract for Russia with OSTEC Enterprise Moscow, Russia. The contract will come into effect from of December 1st, 2008.

The Swiss manufacturer Essemtec has grown rapidly in the past years and the product range has been expanded. For the important Russian market a local sales and support organisation is being built up with the Russian partner to fully support the customer's requirements. With OSTEC, one of the largest suppliers of SMT equipment, a strong partner has been won, who is willing to invest in sustainable market development.



OSTEC has been founded in 1991 and has offices in Moscow and Kiev. The company provides country-wide sales, support and service to their customers. Installed equipment from Essemtec will be supported by the new distributor, too. OSTEC offers and supports Essemtec`s complete product range from manual to fully automatic machines for SMD manufacturing. The equipment covers prototyping up to high volume production. Their engineers have long years of experience in SMT technology and can offer both, machine and process trainings.