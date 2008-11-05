DuPont Teijin Films joins Holst Centre research program on Systems-in-Foil

DuPont Teijin Films joins the Systems-in-Foil program of Holst Centre, a research initiative of the Flemish and Dutch research centers IMEC and TNO. By getting a major substrate vendor on board, Holst Centre gathers the entire ecosystem of industrial players around its Systems-in-Foil program line.

Flexible, large-area, low-cost electronics have a huge market potential. Studies indicate that the organic electronics market will even exceed the size of the silicon semiconductor market as it is today. One of the two program lines at Holst Centre (The Netherlands) focuses on processes and technologies for Systems-in-Foil, such as large-area printing, electrodes and barriers etc. A.o. Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLEDs) are used to demonstrate the progress and possibilities of the investigated technologies.



Dupont Teijin Films joins the Holst Centre program on Flexible Organic Lighting and Signage by bringing in its know-how on foil production. The aim of this Holst Centre program is to design and optimize OLED device concepts and processes that are compatible with roll-to-roll fabrication for lighting and signage applications. By bringing together equipment and materials suppliers with system integrators and device manufacturers around a well-defined roadmap, interactions originate that would not be possible in a scenario where each party sticks to in-house R&D. The agreement was signed between Dupont Teijin Films and TNO, coordinator of the Systems-in-Foil activities in Holst Centre.



Dave Wall, Techology Manager of DuPont Teijin Films: ”We recognize the opportunity to participate in the creation of new technologies and markets via the open innovation model operated by Holst Centre. This collaboration will help us to further develop and optimize our products for this emerging area of organic electronics”



Ton van Mol, Program Manager Flexible Organic Lighting and Signage: “We already have leading industrial players on board like Philips, Solvay, Akzo Nobel and Agfa. Closing the agreement with Dupont Teijin Films, the number one in foil production, acknowledges that the business model proposed by Holst Centre is seen as having the potential to produce added value for the industry. Hopefully, this will trigger even more companies to become interested in our activities.”



Image Source: Holst Centre