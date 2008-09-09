Lenovo not interested in Dell’s plants

As evertiq reported last week, rumours persist that computer giant Dell is trying to sell its computer factories around the globe. According to the latest reports Lenovo is not interested in buying Dell’s plants.

Dell has approached several contract manufacturers in recent months to discuss the sale of its manufacturing facilities. Dell is expected to sell most, if not all its factories "within the next 18 months" or some could be just close down. Are other manufacturers, such as Quanta, Flextronics, Compal and Foxconn, be interested in buying production facilities from Dell, asks Neteco.