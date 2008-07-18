Intel faces charges from the European anti trust authorities

Intel’s competition with its counterfeit AMD has been shadowed by anti trust issues during the last year. Now it is back up on the table.

EU is now in the process of charging Intel for illegal competition. Intel is said to have exposed distributors to pressure for not selling AMD processor based computers in favour for computers based on the Intel processors. This has made the EU anti trust departments to react.



In 2005 AMD sued Intel for dumping prices on processors just to put AMD out of competition. Intel then had to pay the charges.