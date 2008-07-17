Agilent's CEO appointed as board member at Avnet

William P Sullivan has served as the president and CEO of test giant Agilent since March 2005. He has now been appointed to component distributor Avnet's board of directors.

William P Sullivan is replacing James A Lawrence, CFO of Unilever PLC. “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Sullivan to the Avnet board,” Roy Vallee, Avnet’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday. “His knowledge of the technology industry and hands-on experience running a global organization will benefit Avnet as we continue to grow.”