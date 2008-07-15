Saab sells Saab Space

Swedish aerospace product developer Saab Space is to be sold to the Swiss aerospace and defence conglomerate RUAG.

Saab is now selling its aerospace product subsidiary Saab Space and its Austrian subsidiary Austrian Aerospace to the Swiss aerospace- and defence conglomerate RUAG for 35.5 million euro. Saab is entitled to an additional consideration related to the long-term positive performance of Saab Space. The transaction will generate a capital gain to Saab during 2008 of approximately 10.6 million euro.