DK Thermal Solutions and Osram in partnership

DK Thermal Solutions announces its recent approval and acceptance as a certified partner of the OSRAM network “LED Light For You”.

The “LED Light For You” program set up by Osram consists of a network of companies identified as outstanding partners on a global basis to assist with both standard and customised LED lighting solutions and to serve as a market and information centre for luminaire manufacturers. All partners are certified by OSRAM so the network can assure the highest level of quality, technical support, know how and service.



“LED Light For You” is divided into three main solution areas, namely; Optical, Thermal and Electronic. DK Thermal Solutions provides expertise within the thermal field providing thermal management PCB solutions for any LED application. LED lighting is a field where DK Thermal Solutions has built up an enviable reputation; working closely on a day to day basis with device manufacturers, producers of interface materials and with assemblers who understand the importance of correct thermal management.



Ever increasing demands within the marketplace for using higher power devices on PCBs and for producing smaller packaging creates constant heat removal challenges for designers particularly those working within the field of high powered LEDs, motor drives and power supplies to name but a few.



Metal based PCBs are the principle weapon being used in the fight to remove heat from electronic components. DK Thermal Solutions is the leading independent authority on metal based circuits within Europe. It is the company’s speciality and passion to offer and provide advice and manufacturing to the highest international standards from their dedicated manufacturing facilities based within the UK and Asia. Due to the fact that they are a truly independent supplier, they have the capability and flexibility to provide a wide range of thermal materials from any of the major suppliers.



Bryan Davies, CEO for DK Thermal Solutions said - “We are delighted to have been asked by Osram to take part in this initiative. It gives LED users unprecedented access to some of the worlds most capable and experienced providers of solutions for all their applications. It’s a great program and we’re already working with a number of other partners to provide even easier access to our services.”