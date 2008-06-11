Qimonda and Elpida in final agreement for strategic development partnership

Qimonda and Elpida Memory have signed final contracts for a strategic technology partnership on joint development of memory chips (DRAMs). The cooperation will help each partner to accelerate and further advance the leading technology position of both companies.

Based on Qimonda’s know how with the innovative Buried Wordline technology and Elpida’s advanced stack capacitor technology, the companies will jointly develop technology platforms and design rules. Specifically, the companies target to introduce a jointly developed innovative 4F² cell concept in the 40nm generation already in 2010 and to subsequently scale it to the 30nm generation.



Elpida and Qimonda will align their development activities at their respective sites in Hiroshima and Dresden, including the exchange of engineers. Additionally, the companies have agreed to explore joint development opportunities in the areas of Through Silicon Via Technology and future memories as well as potential manufacturing joint ventures opportunities.



Both companies have also established a broad cross licensing of Intellectual Property which allows both companies to operate with complete design freedom in developing products and technology.