Labtech invest in new machinery

UK’s based Labtech has invested in new machinery at its Presteigne microwave printed circuit board (PCB) production facility, with the aim of improving processes, efficiency and manufacturing capability.

At a combined cost of £180,000 Labtech Microwave’s latest investment consists of a March PCB-1600 plasma treatment system and a Hurco VMX24 machining centre. The PCB-1600 will provide increased capability for producing plated-through-hole Teflon and ceramic substrate PCBs; offer uniform treatments for blind vias, higher aspect ratio holes, and a faster, more reliable removal of residual resin on the PCB surface following laser cutting. As well as having the capacity to process solvent sensitive microwave PCB materials such as RO3000 and RO6000, the machine will contribute to the company’s environmental impact targets by reducing their reliance on Fluoroetch (the removal of fluorine from Teflon based PCB substrates).



Commenting on the investment, Brian Popsys, operations manager at Labtech Microwave said: “After reviewing the need to meet a more technically demanding product mix, we have decided to add a latest generation machining centre and the March plasma machine. The new plasma machine is much more flexible to use, requires less power and fulfils Labtech Microwave’s goal of reducing our environmental impact. The Hurco VMX24 will enable more efficient production of metal-backed PCBs and boxes for component manufacture.”