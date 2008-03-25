Former Sanmina-SCI plant in<br>France gets new owners

The former Sanmina-SCI plant in Prologis Park Isle d'Abeau, France has received two new owners.

Time Sports, a manufacturer of frames for bicycles and pedal carbon fibre and the 3PL Logistics Concorde have each built warehouses – 5900 and 5600 square meters respectively, at the Prologis Park Isle d'Abeau. The plant in Prologis Park Isle d'Abeau was a former stronghold of Hewlett Packard and Sanmina-SCI.