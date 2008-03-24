Foxconn & IBM sees shortage<br>of workers in Czech

There are not enough employees in Czech, but companies are keeping investing in the country.

IBM and Foxconn struggles to find new employees in the Czech republic. However some solution have been made. At some colleges training programs are in work to teach students what they need to know.



Many companies are bringing in employees from nearby countries. The Czech officials are trying to create a “green card” system, making it easier to bring employees from non-EU countries to Czech republic.