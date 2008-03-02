SMT & Inspection | March 02, 2008
BTU forms solar energy equipment unit
US based equipment maker BTU forms a new Business Group for Alternative Energy, announces new executives and establishes international solar research and process application centers.
In a move that signals the company's commitment to rapidly grow its solar energy business, BTU International, Inc. has announced several initiatives, including the formation of a new Business Group for its Alternative Energy equipment business, the addition of key talent, and the establishment of international solar research and process application centers.
With over 15 years experience in providing thermal processing systems used to manufacture solar cells, BTU consider itself well positioned to take advantage of the rapid expansion occurring in both silicon and thin film solar energy markets. "The increasing use of solar power as a clean, renewable energy source provides an excellent opportunity for us to grow our solar equipment business," said BTU Chairman and CEO Paul J. van der Wansem. "We are strengthening our organization in a variety of ways beginning with the formation of a new Business Group for Alternative Energy under the leadership of two new executives with excellent experience and managerial talent."
John J. McCaffrey, Jr. has joined BTU as vice president of Alternative Energy, in charge of engineering and product development. After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy and serving as a nuclear engineer officer, he held a variety of positions at Polaroid. Jack joined Evergreen Solar as a startup in 1999, where he designed, built, and operated their U.S. pilot and initial manufacturing facilities, achieving required margin and revenue targets. He next worked with Q Cells to design the initial 30 megawatt EverQ factory in Germany. He then moved to Daystar Technologies, a CIGS thin film solar company, setting up their pilot line for foil, and led the initial design for their 25 megawatt glass manufacturing facility in California. Jack was also responsible for product development at both companies.
Douglas A. Lawson joined BTU as vice president of Alternative Energy in charge of marketing and business development. His primary responsibilities will focus on growing the company's Alternative Energy business. "Doug's extensive experience in rapid growth equipment businesses like PRI Automation and his in-depth process engineering background from Intel and Digital will be highly valuable to our success," said van der Wansem.
In addition to the creation of the Alternative Energy Group, the company is building two new solar research and process application laboratories--one in Billerica, Massachusetts and one in Shanghai, China. These laboratories will be used to develop new solar process capabilities and provide an environment where customers can test and process their photovoltaic cells on BTU systems. The Shanghai lab is scheduled to open next month, while the Billerica lab is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.
With over 15 years experience in providing thermal processing systems used to manufacture solar cells, BTU consider itself well positioned to take advantage of the rapid expansion occurring in both silicon and thin film solar energy markets. "The increasing use of solar power as a clean, renewable energy source provides an excellent opportunity for us to grow our solar equipment business," said BTU Chairman and CEO Paul J. van der Wansem. "We are strengthening our organization in a variety of ways beginning with the formation of a new Business Group for Alternative Energy under the leadership of two new executives with excellent experience and managerial talent."
John J. McCaffrey, Jr. has joined BTU as vice president of Alternative Energy, in charge of engineering and product development. After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy and serving as a nuclear engineer officer, he held a variety of positions at Polaroid. Jack joined Evergreen Solar as a startup in 1999, where he designed, built, and operated their U.S. pilot and initial manufacturing facilities, achieving required margin and revenue targets. He next worked with Q Cells to design the initial 30 megawatt EverQ factory in Germany. He then moved to Daystar Technologies, a CIGS thin film solar company, setting up their pilot line for foil, and led the initial design for their 25 megawatt glass manufacturing facility in California. Jack was also responsible for product development at both companies.
Douglas A. Lawson joined BTU as vice president of Alternative Energy in charge of marketing and business development. His primary responsibilities will focus on growing the company's Alternative Energy business. "Doug's extensive experience in rapid growth equipment businesses like PRI Automation and his in-depth process engineering background from Intel and Digital will be highly valuable to our success," said van der Wansem.
In addition to the creation of the Alternative Energy Group, the company is building two new solar research and process application laboratories--one in Billerica, Massachusetts and one in Shanghai, China. These laboratories will be used to develop new solar process capabilities and provide an environment where customers can test and process their photovoltaic cells on BTU systems. The Shanghai lab is scheduled to open next month, while the Billerica lab is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments