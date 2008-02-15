Electronics Production | February 15, 2008
Tessera Appoints Former Flextronics CTO Nicholas Brathwaite to Board of Directors
Tessera Technologies today announced that Nicholas Brathwaite has joined the company's board of directors.
Brathwaite, who is currently a partner with Bigwood Capital, recently retired from the role of chief technology officer at Flextronics, where he was instrumental in transitioning the company from a $200 million contract manufacturer to a $30 billion global industry leader in electronics design and manufacturing services.
Brathwaite's experience and knowledge of the camera module business, electronic system design and manufacturing, combined with his expertise in technology acquisitions, will provide valuable insight to Tessera moving forward, according to Tessera's chief executive officer, Bruce McWilliams.
"Nicholas' background and achievements are impressive to say the least - his addition to our board will enhance our perspective across industries and provide a powerful advantage when making decisions that may affect our company's long-term business objectives," said McWilliams. "We are extremely honored to have Nicholas join our team and believe this is indicative of our overall plans for further technology innovation and company growth."
As a member of the executive management team at Flextronics, Brathwaite founded and managed Flextronics Design Services and the company's ODM and camera module businesses, in addition to leading the development of several major products. Additionally, as one of four executives on the Flextronics Acquisition Committee, he was involved in approving several acquisitions and played a key role in the due diligence and integration planning for the company's Solectron acquisition.
Prior to Flextronics, Brathwaite held engineering and management positions at Intel Corporation in technology development and manufacturing. He was a founding member of nChip where he served as vice president and general manager of operations. In addition, Brathwaite serves on the board of directors for Power Integrations and Photon Dynamics, Inc. He holds multiple patents and has authored more than 50 national and international publications.
"I'm joining the board of directors at an exciting time of company growth and expansion," said Nicholas Brathwaite. "The company's optics and packaging technologies are truly cutting-edge with extensive market potential, and I'm looking forward to applying the knowledge I've gained from my experience in the electronics marketplace to Tessera's long-range planning and growth opportunities."
