Shannon Poulin to lead Teradyne's semiconductor test division
Teradyne has appointed Shannon Poulin as the next President of its Semiconductor Test Division, succeeding Rick Burns, who will retire on June 1, 2025. Poulin is set to take over in the second quarter of 2025 after a transition period.
Poulin brings over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, most recently serving as COO at Altera, previously a part of Intel. His career includes 22 years at Intel, where he held multiple general management positions.
Burns, who joined Teradyne in 2007, has held several leadership roles in the company, including nearly five years as Vice President of Semiconductor Test Engineering before becoming President of the division in 2020.
“Rick’s leadership has been instrumental to the success of Teradyne’s Semiconductor Test Business over the past five years, and his view from a customer’s perspective was critical to that,” says Teradyne CEO Greg Smith in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome Shannon to our leadership team and are confident that he will continue to strengthen our competitive position and accelerate the growth of the semiconductor test business.”