GA-ASI, CAE sign agreement to develop next-gen Mission Trainer

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and CAE have announced a long-term agreement for the development and production of the next-generation mission trainer for GA-ASI’s MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS).

CAE is a provider of flight training and services and works in partnership with the world’s most advanced OEMs and defense forces.

The contract with GA-ASI includes a firm order for 11 mission trainers, with the opportunity to deliver up to 50 devices over the next five years. The agreement will enhance the training capabilities for operators of MQ-9B and builds on the long-standing business relationship between GA-ASI and CAE, according to a media release.

Recognized as the reference in synthetic training for RPAS, CAE leverages the latest visualization technology in the development of the next-generation MQ-9B SkyGuardian Mission Trainers. The trainers will employ the CAE Prodigy Image Generator to provide a highly realistic training environment to replicate flight operations.

Powered by a state-of-the-art gaming engine, CAE Prodigy elevates training standards through an enhanced immersive training environment, high-fidelity graphics and physics-based simulation. This technology enhances the realism and effectiveness of the training, ensuring that operators are well-prepared for their missions.

MQ-9B is an RPAS delivering long endurance and range, with auto takeoff and landing under pole-to-pole SATCOM-only control and will be able to operate in unsegregated airspace using the GA-ASI-developed Detect and Avoid system, according to a media release.

MQ-9B includes the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian models, as well as the new Protector RG Mk1 that is currently being delivered to the UK’s Royal Air Force. The platform is building a global operator list, with procurement contracts signed with Belgium, Canada, Poland, the Japan Coast Guard, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Taiwan, India, and the US Air Force in support of Special Operations Command. MQ-9B has also supported various US Navy exercises.

“GA-ASI and CAE have worked together to deliver leading-edge training to our customers for more than two decades,” said Jaime Walters, vice president of International Strategic Development at GA-ASI. “Through this partnership, we will continue to enhance operational readiness and effectiveness for MQ-9B operators worldwide, and in particular, we see the new SkyGuardian Mission Trainers supporting our new Canadian customer. CAE’s comprehensive training solutions ensure that personnel are well-prepared to operate these advanced RPAS efficiently and safely.”