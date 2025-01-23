Faulhaber expands its presence in the Nordics
German drive systems specialist Faulhaber is fortifying its market presence in the Nordic region. As the company entered the new year, the German company will operate under the name Faulhaber Nordic ApS in Norway, Sweden, and Finland.
The head office will be located in Allerød, Denmark, just north of Copenhagen, where the company has been active since mid-2024.
With this expansion of its network in Northern Europe, Faulhaber is moving closer to its customers, offering shorter communication channels, local administration, and optimised service across all four Nordic countries. The business will be taken over from the existing distributors.
“In the Nordic countries, we see a high-tech market that demands high-quality, high-performance miniature DC servomotors. For example in the field of medical devices, robotics and production automation we see a growing demand for the use of our technology. This aligns perfectly with our capabilities, as we can provide nearly everything—from answering technical questions to delivering tailor-made turnkey drive solutions,” says Hein Vos, Regional Sales Manager North-West Europe, who will lead Faulhaber Nordic ApS, in a press release.