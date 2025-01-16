© Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH
Business |
Panasonic Industry Europe inks distribution deal with Özdisan Elektronik
The manufacturer of industrial components and solutions has signed a distribution deal with Özdisan Elektronik, a Turkish electronic components distributor to intensify its business activities in the region.
As part of this agreement, Özdisan Elektronik will serve as the official "High Service Distributor" for Panasonic Industry Europe's products in Turkey, covering areas such as capacitors, inductors, resistors, circuit protection products, sensors, and thermal solutions.