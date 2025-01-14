David Heinzmann retires as CEO of Littelfuse

Dr. Greg Henderson, a member of the Littelfuse Board of Directors, has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 10, 2025. Mr. Heinzmann will remain on the Littelfuse Board through April 2025 and, to support a transition, serve as an advisor to the Company through August 10, 2025.

“Greg has a strong track record of value creation as well as extensive technical skills and management experience, most recently leading Analog Devices’ Automotive & Energy, Communications, and Aerospace Group. Greg has been a thoughtful voice on our board, and I am confident he is well prepared to lead Littelfuse into its next chapter of growth and success,” says Gordon Hunter, Littelfuse Chairman of the Board, in a press release.

Littelfuse recently completed the acquisition of Elmos Semiconductor's 200mm wafer fab located in Dortmund, Germany – providing the company with long-term power semiconductor opportunities.