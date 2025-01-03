© Xiaomi
Xiaomi wants to boost e-car sales
Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi wants to more than double its car sales in 2025. Lei Jun, founder and CEO of the company, told Reuters that Xiaomi wants to deliver 300,000 vehicles next year. In 2024, the figure was 135,000.
The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, which is broadening its business beyond its core business, entered the highly competitive electric vehicle market in March with its SU7 series, positioning itself as a direct competitor to Tesla. Tesla and its Chinese rivals are vying to rival the luxury sports cars of the past and demonstrate their technological and innovative capabilities, the report continues.