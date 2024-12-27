LGES, Qualcomm to collaborate on chip-based BMS

LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES) has reached an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies to jointly accelerate the commercialization of system-on-chip-based battery management system (SoC-based BMS) diagnostic solutions.

Under the agreement, LGES’ new advanced BMS software will be made available on the Snapdragon Digital Chassis from Qualcomm. The BMS software will also integrate with the Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Connected Services Platform, according to a media release.

The partnership builds on the companies’ working relationship, where they announced earlier this year plans to develop a next-generation BMS diagnostic solution for electric vehicles and formed a technical consortium to advance their research, according to LGES.

“Through the process of technology sharing and validation, we have demonstrated the excellence of our BMS technology through synergy with Qualcomm Technologies. Now, we are officially embarking on the development for commercialization,” an LGES official said.

LGES holds more than 8,000 patents related to BMS. The company boasts a safety diagnostic detection rate of over 90% and an industry-leading degradation diagnostic error rate of around 1%.

Meanwhile, the US unit of LGES has secured a multi-year agreement to supply energy storage systems (ESS) to Excelsior Energy Capital LP, a renewable energy investor. The deal includes 7.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of ESS units, with the first delivery scheduled for April 2026. This follows another agreement to supply 8 GWh of ESS to Terra-Gen Power Holdings II, LLC.