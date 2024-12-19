SignOff Semi opens new office in Penang, Malaysia

This expansion will enable the company to meet the growing demand for semiconductor chip design services from Fortune 500 companies operating in and expanding within Penang.

"Our new office in Penang is a significant milestone in our growth journey. By forming strategic alliances with local OSAT and fabrication companies, we will deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions. These include chip design, embedded systems design, fabrication consultation, OSAT consultation, and global drop-shipping services, making us a one-stop solution for semiconductor companies. This move reinforces our commitment to advancing the semiconductor value chain and offering world-class design and innovation services," says Uttam Singhal, CEO of SignOff Semiconductors, in a press release.

The expansion also aims to create high-skilled engineering jobs that enable the delivery of advanced AI-driven semiconductor design solutions and other cutting-edge technologies.