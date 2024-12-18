Denso and onsemi to boost self-driving tech

For over 10 years, onsemi has been supplying Denso with automotive sensors to enhance ADAS and AD performance. These semiconductors have become increasingly vital in improving vehicle intelligence, including connectivity, to help reduce traffic accident fatalities.

“Denso's desire to work more closely with us demonstrates its confidence in our innovative capabilities, decades of expertise and supply resilience in automotive technologies," said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of onsemi in a press release.

As a mark of their collaboration, Denso intends to acquire onsemi shares on the open market, aiming to further enhance their long-term relationship.