© Nvidia
China launches antitrust investigation into Nvidia
China has launched an antitrust investigation into Nvidia, citing suspected violations of the country's anti-monopoly laws.
The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) released brief a statement confirming the probe but provided no details on how Nvidia might have breached Chinese antitrust regulations.
The move is widely viewed as a response to recent US restrictions targeting China's semiconductor industry, Reuters reports.