Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Nvidia
Business |

China launches antitrust investigation into Nvidia

China has launched an antitrust investigation into Nvidia, citing suspected violations of the country's anti-monopoly laws.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) released brief a statement confirming the probe but provided no details on how Nvidia might have breached Chinese antitrust regulations.

The move is widely viewed as a response to recent US restrictions targeting China's semiconductor industry, Reuters reports.

Ad
Load more news
© 2024 Evertiq AB November 20 2024 12:51 pm V23.2.3-1