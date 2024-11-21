Mitsubishi Electric to build new power device plant

The company originally announced its plans for the plant, which is scheduled to begin operations in October 2026, on 14 March last year.

As the primary facility for assembling and inspecting power semiconductor modules, the plant will consolidate previously dispersed assembly and inspection production lines within the site to streamline production, from the incoming of components through manufacturing and final shipment.

Mitsubishi Electric states in a press release that new systems will be implemented to automate the management of manufacturing processes and the transportation of products for improved productivity. In addition, the company’s integrated system, which covers everything from design, development, and production technology verification to manufacturing, will be strengthened to enhance product development.