© Mitsubishi Electric

With the plan, Mitsubishi Electric is looking to respond to rapidly increasing demand for SiC power semiconductors for electric vehicles as well as expanding markets for new applications that require, for example, low energy loss, high-temperature operation or high-speed switching.

A major portion of the increased investment, approximately JPY 100 billion (EUR 694 million), will be used to construct a new 8-inch SiC wafer plant and enhance related production facilities. The new factory, which will incorporate an already owned facility in the Shisui area of Kumamoto Prefecture, will produce large-diameter 8-inch SiC wafers, and introduce a clean room featuring "state-of-the-art energy efficiency and high-level automated production efficiency".

In addition, the company says that it will enhance existing its production facilities for 6-inch SiC wafers to meet growing demand in this sector as well.

Mitsubishi Electric has also earmarked approximately JPY 10 billion (EUR 69.5 million) in a new factory that will consolidate existing operations currently dispersed throughout the Fukuoka area, for the assembly and inspection of power semiconductors.

"The integration of design, development and production technology verification will greatly enhance the company's development capabilities and facilitate timely mass production in response to market demand," the company writes in a press release.

The company says that about JPY 20 billion (EUR 139 million) will be used for equipment enhancements, environmental arrangements and related operations.