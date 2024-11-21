Ad
© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com
Business |

OSI Systems receives $11 million order

OSI Systems says that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order for approximately USD 11 million to provide critical electronic sub-assemblies for an unnamed healthcare OEM.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra, states in a press release that, “We are pleased with this award from a leader in healthcare technology. This ongoing partnership highlights our commitment to quality and our ability to meet the needs of advanced medical technology providers.”

© 2024 Evertiq AB November 20 2024 12:51 pm V23.2.3-2