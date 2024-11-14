© LEMO Group
LEMO names new CEO
As we move into the new year, LEMO will do so with new leadership. The company has appointed Farhad Kashani as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025.
"During his tenure as President of LEMO Americas, Farhad has demonstrated exceptional leadership, driving remarkable growth and innovation in our North American operations. His deep understanding of our industry, commitment to excellence, and forward-thinking approach make him the ideal leader to guide LEMO into its next chapter of global growth and innovation," the company writes in an update on LinkedIn.
After nearly three decades of leadership at LEMO, Alexandre Pesci will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board.