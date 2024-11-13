TI expands with new product distribution centre in Germany

This new distribution hub has 9,000 square meters of area and new automation features. The new centre can quickly ship up to 7,500 orders per day of TI analog and embedded processing semiconductors across Europe.

"Our new product distribution centre offers faster, more efficient, flexible and reliable service for TI's customers in Europe to meet semiconductor demand now and in the future," says Stefan Bruder, president of Texas Instruments Europe, in a press release. "Our new centre in Dreieich is the latest addition to TI's global product distribution network which, combined with our convenient purchasing options, provides an improved customer experience from product selection to shipment."

The new distribution centre, located near several of TI's industrial and automotive clients, as well as Frankfurt Airport, allows for speedier product delivery in Europe. The pick, pack and ship process is fully automated and orders are ready to ship within 15 minutes or less.

TI has been active in Europe since 1956, and its new distribution centre expands on the company's current European footprint, which includes a semiconductor wafer facility in Freising, Germany, research and development teams, and more than 30 sales offices across 18 different European countries.